Chaos at Alaba International market in Lagos as traders clash with area boys (graphic videos/photos)

Pandemonium broke out at the popular Alaba International market in Lagos this morning October 19, as traders clashed with area boys.



Unconfirmed reports claim the traders are against the unnecessary demand of money by the area boys also known as Agberos in the area.



The spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, says the police are working to restore order in the area.

Some persons injured in the fracas have been taken to the hospital for treatment. See photos below