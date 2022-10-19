Davido shares adorable vidoeo of his son, Ifeanyi, dancing as he counts down to his birthday

By
Headliners
-
1



6350789aa9daeDavido has shared an adorable video of his son dancing ahead of his birthday. David Ifeanyichukwu Adedeji Adeleke,the first son of Davido and Chioma Rowland, will turn 3 on Thursday,  October 20. "Birthday boy in 1hr!!!" Davido captioned the video. Watch it below.      View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Davido shares adorable vidoeo of his son, Ifeanyi, dancing as he counts down to his birthday appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR