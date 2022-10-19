



Davido has shared an adorable video of his son dancing ahead of his birthday. David Ifeanyichukwu Adedeji Adeleke,the first son of Davido and Chioma Rowland, will turn 3 on Thursday, October 20. "Birthday boy in 1hr!!!" Davido captioned the video. Watch it below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Davido shares adorable vidoeo of his son, Ifeanyi, dancing as he counts down to his birthday appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji