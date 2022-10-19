History will be fair and posterity will be kind to Buhari – Lai Mohammed





The Minister of Communication and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that history will remember the Buhari-led administration for good.

The Minister said this in his opening remark at the inaugural edition of the PMB administration scorecard 2015-2023 on Wednesday, October 19. He opined that despite several attempts to play down the achievements of the present administration, the Buhari government has etched its name in gold within the annals of history.

He further asserted that the government in the coming days will showcase more of what has been achieved under President Muhammadu Buhari, even as the administration winds down.

Below is a full statement of the minister’s presentation today…

”OPENING REMARKS BY THE MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND CULTURE, ALHAJI LAI MOHAMMED, AT THE INAUGURAL EDITION OF THE ”PMB ADMINISTRATION SCORECARD 2015-2023” SERIES IN ABUJA ON WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19TH 2022. Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, distinguished ladies and

gentlemen…





