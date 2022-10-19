Indian police arrest three Nigerian nationals allegedly involved in fake visa and passport supply

The Greater Noida police on Tuesday, October 18, claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in making fake visa and passports and arrested three Nigerian nationals.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Abhishek Verma said the trio has also been found linked with drugs smuggling and providing mobile SIM cards illegally to foreign nationals living in Delhi-NCR.

The accused have been identified as Oladele Jimoh, Azuh Daniel Nwachinemere and Collins Tabugbo Odimba, all of them presently residing in Delhi.

“The three Nigerian nationals have been arrested with 65 grams MDMA (a drug variety) which is estimated worth around Rs 12 lakh. Eighteen fake passports and 21 fake Visas, 30 mobile phones and 20 activated SIM cards have been recovered from their possession,” Verma told reporters.

“The trio had arrived in India between 2012 and 2018 but were now staying illegally on expired passports and visas,” the officer said.

The arrest of the trio comes in the wake of a…