



A visually impaired Nigerian man, Demola Adeleke has penned glowing words for his new wife, Temmy.

The couple had their traditional on October 8 and court wedding few days ago, after dating for almost two years.

The Mass Communications graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) was 16 when he lost his sight.

Taking to Facebook on October 16, 2022, the 29-year-old Oyo-born Literature-in-English teacher, said his wife is very courageous as it takes courage to date a blind man.

Contrary to insinuations on social media that his wife married him for money, Demola said he is not rich.

“Wifey and I met here on Facebook. She came to my DM and requested that we be friends. Friends we became, then we both decided to meet physically,” he wrote on Facebook. “Our first meeting went well. Although, according to her, I was looking like a masqurade because of my bushy, uncombed hair, which almost put her off. “In the days after our first meeting, she asked if I think we…





Source: Linda Ikeji