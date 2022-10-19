“Russia’s loss is inevitable” Ukrainian defense intel chief predicts victory over Russia by next summer

The head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Agency predicts “significant victories” for Kyiv by the end of the year and said “it should be over” by next summer.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 but in the last couple of months Ukraine has made advances on the battlefield reclaiming several territories including ones annexed by Russia in a recent referendum.

Russia has since resorted to attacking Ukraine’s civilian and energy facilities in order to weaken the resolve of the Ukranians but the country’s intelligence chief predicts a win for Ukraine in the war.



“Russia’s loss is inevitable. It cannot be stopped, and it will lead to its destruction,” Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov said on Tuesday, October 18.

“We will make significant progress by the end of the year. These will be significant victories. You will see it soon.”

He said that he hoped the victories would include the southern Russian-occupied city of Kherson, where Ukraine has made…