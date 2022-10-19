Scale of oil theft has significantly reduced – NNPC boss Kyari

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari has stated that cooperation with security agencies has significantly reduced the “scale of oil theft in the Niger Delta, following the discovery of several illegal pipes.”

Speaking on Tuesday, October 18 during his address on the second day of the PENGASSAN Energy and Labour Summit, Kyari added that he is optimistic the “country will have access to more crude – and revenue – in the coming weeks.”

Also, the President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Comrade Festus Osifo, urged government to take shrewd measures as the payment of subsidy for petrol is no longer sustainable.

