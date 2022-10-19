Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema has revealed that he will retire at the club after winning the 2022 Ballon d’Or for the first time in his career.

The Frenchman won the prestigious award for his tremendous form this calendar year, where he notched 44 goals in all competitions.

The 34-year-old led his club to Champions League glory in May and also helped the squad win the LaLiga title as well as Super Cup.

Benzema has continued to impress during the 2022-23 campaign, finding the net five times in 10 appearances in all competitions so far, despite enduring a few injuries in the early stages of the season.

The French superstar has now vowed to see out his entire career with the LaLiga giants.

‘I will retire in Real Madrid. There’s no other option for me,’ Benzema told Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

‘I have a contract with Real Madrid. I feel good currently. After that? I don’t know, because I am thinking year on year.

‘If I feel good, I will continue in…