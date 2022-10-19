Trending video of flood victims in Bayelsa state given a cup of rice as relief material

A video of flood victims in communities in Bayelsa state being given a cup of rice each as relief material has been shared online.

The video showed the flood victims holding up the polythene bag with the cup of rice after they were handed by a young man in charge of distributing it.

The video has elicited different reactions from Nigerians with many condemning those who distribute such meager items to distressed persons. Twitter user @VictorIsrael_ who shared the video wrote;

”I’m so embarrassed, angry and sad at the same time. Imagine the government giving one cup of rice as relief materials to flood victims in Bayelsa who did we offend? Ah! We can’t suffer again like this in the next 8 years o”

It is not clear which group or organization gave out the rice to the flood victims.

