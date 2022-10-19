Woman, 23, who claims she was raped by ‘fixer’ of Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy texted friend saying ‘Ha ha ha I have slept with Jack Grealish’, trial hears

A young woman who alleges she was raped at footballer Benjamin Mendy’s home also had sex with two men including Mendy’s Manchester City teammate, Jack Grealish, a jury has heard.

The woman, who was 23 at the time, later sent a text to a friend which read: ‘Ha ha ha I have slept with Jack Grealish’, Chester Crown Court heard on Tuesday.

Jack Grealish

She was one of a group of young women invited back to Mendy’s mansion after clubbing with his crew in the VIP area of China White nightclub in Manchester on August 23 last year.

The woman, referred to throughout the trial as Woman 11, claims she was raped in a Mercedes by Mendy’s friend and ‘fixer’ Louis Saha Matturie, 41.

Louis Saha Matturie

She has maintained the pair left the party to buy more alcohol from a nearby garage.

In an interview with police, the 23-year-old said she felt ‘vile, dirty and disgusting’ after the alleged rape and claimed…