80 percent of the flood in this country is water that we are blessed with from God from the sky





Minister of water resources, Suleiman Adamu has said that Cameroon’s Lagdo dam contributes little to the flood experienced in the country.

Adamu who spoke at his ministry’s 2023 budget defence in Abuja, said social media posts attributing the floods to Cameroon are misleading as 80 percent of the floods in the country is water coming from the sky.

“All these stories I’ve been seeing on social media, I just laugh, because they are misleading. “The contribution of the Lagdo dam to flooding in this country is only one percent. Sometimes they release the water without notice and when they do that, it has impact on communities downstream. “But it is not the main reason we have floods in this country — 80 percent of the floods in this country is water that we are blessed with from God from the sky. “This year’s flood, I can assure you, we cannot blame it on Cameroon to be sincere. We’ll continue to have floods on the river Niger and Benue basins. We signed the…





Source: Linda Ikeji