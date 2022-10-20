Colombian footballer exposes his pen*s during match in an attempt to distract opposition from scoring a free-kick (photo)

A Colombian top-division footballer stunned fans during a league match by pulling out his penis in an attempt to distract an opponent before a dangerous free-kick.

During the weekend game, Independiente Santa Fe defender, Geisson Perea exposed his penis while standing in the wall as a player from Jaguares de Cordoba lined up a free kick.

It was gathered that Perera was using the bizarre tactic as a means of distracting the player – and it appeared to work as the Jaguares man wasted the effort.

Perea has spoken out following the incident, claiming he didn’t intend to expose himself to the world.

‘I was fixing my Lycra, I had that space,’ he told Colombia’s Win Sports TV. ‘When I enter [the pitch], I enter it to play and not to be aware that a camera can see me. They are synonymous with emotions that move.

‘I am a human being and I only tried to accommodate my Lycra, my intention was not to show my private parts.’

According to TMZ…