Giraffe tramples girl, 1, and her mum, killing the child and leaving the woman in critical condition

A one-year-old girl has died and her mum left fighting for her life after they were trampled by a giraffe.

 

The mother, 25, and baby had been visiting a safari park near Durban, South Africa, on Wednesday afternoon, October 19, when they were attacked by the giraffe.

 

Police spokeswoman Nqobile Gwala told AFP that a 25-year-old mother and her 16-month-old daughter were attacked at around 2pm GMT in Kuleni Game Park.

 

She said the girl was taken to a nearby doctor’s practice before she passed away, while the mother remained in a critical condition after being rushed to hospital.

 

Police have since launched an investigation into the baby’s death.



Source: Linda Ikeji

