Kanye West apologises for his hurtful words about the Jews after initially saying he wasn’t sorry

Kanye West has apologized for his recent anti-semitic comments during an interview with Piers Morgan, but said he “absolutely” doesn’t regret making the comment in the first place.

The 45-year-old rapper sat for an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored on Wednesday, October 19.

Earlier in the interview, Piers asked Kanye if he is sorry for saying he will go “defcon 3” on the Jewish people

“No, absolutely not,” Kanye responded to Piers.

“You should be,” Piers Morgan told Kanye.

“Absolutely not,” Kanye said as he stood his ground.

Piers then told him that his statement is racist to the Jewish people.

Piers said: “When you insult the Jewish people and say you’re going ‘death con 3’ on the Jewish people, that is as racist as anything you say you’ve been through. Racism is racism and you know that I think. Don’t you?”

However, Kanye later apologised.

He said: “I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the ‘death con’…