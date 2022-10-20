Manchester United drop Cristiano Ronaldo from squad to play Chelsea after Tottenham incident

Cristiano Ronaldo has been banished from taking part in Manchester United’s trip to Chelsea on Saturday, after he refused to come on as a substitute in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday night, October 19.

The Portugal legend damaged his relationship with manager Erik ten Hag by storming down the tunnel and leaving Old Trafford before full-time in reaction to being left on the bench as an unused substitute for the second time this season after United sent on Christian Eriksen and Anthony Elanga in the 87th minute.

Fans initially thought Ronaldo walked out after he noticed he wasn’t going to play in the match but it has now emerged that the 37-year-old was told to enter the field by Ten Hag but refused his manager’s instructions before heading for the exit.

Ten Hag said afterwards that he would ‘deal’ with the situation on Thursday, and a sullen Ronaldo was seen driving into Carrington for talks with the club’s management.

