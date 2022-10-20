Nigerian politician recounts how snakes stopped visiting him after he lost the House of Reps primaries

A Nigerian politician who contested in the just concluded political primaries in the country, has recounted how he used to be visited by snakes before losing the House of Reps primary election he contested in.
Olumbe Akinkugbe who contested in the All Progressives Congress House of Reps primary election for Ondo East and West federal constituency, said this was a strange incident as it stopped after he lost the election.
He tweeted;
Not a superstitious person but somehow strange that the weekly snake visit’s to my house since I lost the HOR primaries have stopped
Strange I’ve been in this house 4 rainy seasons no cockroach. But as i said I’m not superstitious
Source: Linda Ikeji