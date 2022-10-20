Survivor cries at Lekki tollgate as he remembers he could have been ‘killed’ in the Lekki tollgate EndSARS shooting (video)

A survivor of the October 20, 2020 Lekki shooting incident, Jacob Desmond, broke down in tears as he visited the tollgate for the 2nd year memorial of the sad incident today October 20.

Jacob drove his motorcycle and parked at the tollgate to join other Nigerians marking the anniversary. Speaking with journalists, Jacob said he would have been killed in the unfortunate incident as he was present when the shooting started.

He knelt while he reflected on the sad incident. As he spoke with journalists, two policemen arrived and asked him to follow them.

Watch a video from the scene below