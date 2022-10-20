We don’t have any record of shooting

The spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has denied reports that gunshots were fired at Nigerians marking 2nd anniversary of the EndSARS Lekki shooting this morning.

Some Nigerians including rapper Falz and actor Mr. Macaroni, staged a memorial walk along the tollgate this morning to mark the day.

Pandemonium broke when teargas canisters were fired as well as water canons by the police.

Reacting to the outcry by Nigerians, Hundeyin said the teargas canisters were fired because some of the Nigerians staging the memorial walk decided to be lawless and started mounting the toll complex. He said this was an action that threatened the existing law and order in the area and so teargas canisters were fired to disperse them.