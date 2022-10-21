Actor Freddie Leonard goes public with romance with actress Peggy Ovire

Nollywood actor Freddie Leonard has gone public with his romance actress Peggy Ovire.

The actor who took to Instagram to celebrate Ovire on her birthday, gave thanks on how far they’ve come.

Freddie Leonard further promised to always celebrate the love they share. He wrote;

To Have n To Hold..

To Love n To Cherish..

In Good Times and in All Times.. Through The Years, My Love For You Has Remained Constant. Look How Far We’ve Come Baby. It’s Your Birthday Today and So the World Celebrates You.. But Our Love.. I Will Celebrate Always. Happy Birthday @peggyovire My Baby My Valentine.. I LOVE YOU

Freddie and Peggy have been in a romatic relationship for a while now but have kept it out of the public eye.