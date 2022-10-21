Anambra state govt shuts down all casinos and gaming centres over ‘criminal activities’

The Anambra state government has directed the immediate suspension of operations of casinos and gaming centers in the state over alleged fraudulent and criminal activities.

The state Commissioner of Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, Donatus Onyenji, chairman of Anambra state internal revenue service, Richard Madiebo, and Chikodi Angra, the commissioner for homeland affairs, disclosed this a statement jointly released.

According to the state government, it received a worrisome number of petitions pertaining to the manipulation of casino machines and non-transparency in payment for winnings. It said the allegations amounted to serious abuse of global best practices in the industry which the government under the watch of Chukwuma Soludo would not condone.