‘Call me right away, hurry up, otherwise, you’ll regret it for the rest of your life

Paul Pogba’s brother, Mathias reportedly sent him a voicemail in the summer claiming to have almost been killed amid an alleged extortion attempt on the France international.

In a new report published by Le Monde, Mathias Pogba is said to have made claims to his brother that his life was endangered in July.

Mathias Pogba, a former Wrexham and Crawley striker, claims his home in Roissy-en-Brie, in the eastern suburbs of Paris, was broken into on July 30 by two men in balaclavas.

The two masked men reportedly told Mathias Pogba to remind his brother of ‘his commitments,’ a remark in reference to the alleged £11million at the centre of the extortion plot involving the ex-Manchester United star.

Le Monde’s story continues that a message was left for Paul Pogba the following day.

‘I nearly croaked. Call me right away, hurry up, otherwise, I’ll take care of your image and you’ll regret it for the rest of your life,’ Mathias Pogba is alleged to have…