Lagos state government reaffirms ban on motorcycle operations in 10 local government areas

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed that the ban on motorcycle operations in 10 Local Governments (LGs) and 15 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state remains effective.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde said that there has been peace and improvement in security in areas where the activities of Okada operators have been halted, restating that the Security Agencies are on the alert to continue to enforce the ban without any compromise.

Oladeinde explained that the State Government has noticed the gradual return of some recalcitrant okada operators in some restricted areas which would not be condoned by the present administration, hence the need for continuous reiteration that the State will not rescind its decision on the ban.

Enjoining the general public to comply with the law on the ban of okada in the affected parts of the State, the Commissioner reiterated that both the rider and passenger are liable to…