”My heart is failing me. Totally depressed”- Farmer shows the losses he has incurred after his farm in Bayelsa got ran over by the flood (video)





A farmer in Bayelsa state has taken to Twitter to express his sadness after his poultry business got overrun by the massive flood affecting the state and other parts of Nigeria.

The farmer with the handle @IamElderson, posted videos showing dead chickens in his farm that has been flooded. He wrote

”This is my farm in Bayelsa State. The state has been cut off. No way to bring in feeds, nor medics. We are fighting both flood and birdflu at the same time. As at yesterday, I lost 3, 897 birds. My heart is failing me. Totally depressed”

Watch the video below…





Source: Linda Ikeji