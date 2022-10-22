FG has gone to sleep and do not care about the security of the people – Suswam

Former Governor of Benue state and Senator representing Benue North East Senatorial District, Gabriel Suswam has reacted to the killing of unarmed villagers in Gbeji community of Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

It was reported earlier that 23 bodies were recovered in the community on Wednesday, October 20, following an attack launched by gunmen.

Suswam who visited the community to commiserate with them, accused the federal government of “sleeping” and doing nothing about widespread insecurity in the state.

He also said that it is now time for people to arm and defend themselves against attacks.

Suswam said;