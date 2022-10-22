Four policemen and two others killed as gunmen attack Apostle Johnson Suleman’s convoy (graphic videos

By
Headliners
-
1


Four policemen and two others killed as gunmen attack Apostle Johnson Suleman

At least seven people have been killed after gunmen attacked Apostle Johnson Suleman’s convoy.

 

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) International was on Warake road in Auchi, Edo State, on Friday evening, October 21, when his convoy was attacked.

 

At least four policemen, one driver, and a lady died in the attack.

 

Four policemen and two others killed as gunmen attack Apostle Johnson Suleman

 

Graphic videos shared online show the deceased persons lying on the floor in a pool of their blood.

 

Four policemen and two others killed as gunmen attack Apostle Johnson Suleman

 

Another video shows bullet holes in the cars following the attack.

 

Four policemen and two others killed as gunmen attack Apostle Johnson Suleman

 

Suleman survived the attack.

 

Four policemen and two others killed as gunmen attack Apostle Johnson Suleman

 

This comes barely six weeks after the convoy of Anambra Senator Andy Ubah came under fire.

 

Watch videos from the scene below.

 

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR