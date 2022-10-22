Man stabs his mother and dog with a samurai sword

A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his mother and her dog with a samurai sword in Mid-Wilshire, Los Angeles, California.

 

The mom, 43, survived but the dog died. The son, 23-year-old Eric Herrera, is facing attempted murder charges.

 

The attack happened on Tuesday night, October 18.

 

Police said they received multiple 911 calls around 11:20 p.m. reporting an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1200 block of South Victoria Avenue in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles.

 

When officers arrived, they saw Herrera walking in the middle of the street holding two swords and they attempted to “de-escalate” the situation, video released by LAPD shows.

 

Man stabs his mother and dog with a samurai sword

 

“Put it down,” officers can be heard yelling at Herrera as he pointed the swords at them.

 

Man stabs his mother and dog with a samurai sword

 

When he refuses, the officer shoots him with a taser, causing him to fall to the ground.

 

The officer then immediately grabs one sword of his hands.

 

“Put that sword down,” the officer yells…



