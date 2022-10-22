Man stabs his mother and dog with a samurai sword

A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his mother and her dog with a samurai sword in Mid-Wilshire, Los Angeles, California.

The mom, 43, survived but the dog died. The son, 23-year-old Eric Herrera, is facing attempted murder charges.

The attack happened on Tuesday night, October 18.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls around 11:20 p.m. reporting an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1200 block of South Victoria Avenue in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles.

When officers arrived, they saw Herrera walking in the middle of the street holding two swords and they attempted to “de-escalate” the situation, video released by LAPD shows.

“Put it down,” officers can be heard yelling at Herrera as he pointed the swords at them.

When he refuses, the officer shoots him with a taser, causing him to fall to the ground.

The officer then immediately grabs one sword of his hands.

“Put that sword down,” the officer yells…