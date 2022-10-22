Nigeria denied 1,681 foreigners visas in 2021 – Aregbesola

A total of 1,579, 667 movements of passengers in and outside Nigeria was recorded in 2021.

163,091 passengers arrived in the country by land, 993,508 by air and 195,219 came in through the sea.

In the document released by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, it was revealed that 177,352 persons left the country by land, 1,093,518 by air and 88,459 by sea.

The Nigeria Immigration Service also denied no fewer than 1,681 applicants visas to the country. No reason was given for this.

The NIS also issued a total of 2,811 official and 895 diplomatic passports among others in 2021.

It read;