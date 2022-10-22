UAE imposes visa ban on Nigerians

United Arab Emirates Immigration authorities have imposed a visa ban on Nigerians and are now rejecting visa applications.

This was conveyed in a notice issued to UAE’s trade partners in Nigeria including travel agencies on Friday October 21.

No reason was given for the visa ban, but the United Arab Emirates Immigration authorities said all applications are on-hold until issues between the UAE government and the Nigerian government are resolved.

It read;

“All Dubai applications submitted are now rejected. It is general for Nigerians and approvals are on hold at the moment. “Kindly advise your clients to resubmit C2=A0 applications when the issue is resolved between both governments.”

Punch reported that a source at travel agency, Wakanow confirmed the development. The source said;

“It is true, it was issued yesterday. The Dubai immigration did not state when the ban would be lifted but for now, everything is on hold.”

A customer…