Watch video that caused lecturer and his children to strip a young lady naked and flog her

A lecturer and his children attacked a lady, stripped her naked, and flogged her for attacking his daughter and the video of the initial attack has emerged.

Dr Fred Ekpe Ayokhai, a lecturer at the Federal University of Lafia, and his children were filmed attacking a lady named Blessing Mathias in Nassarawa state (read here).

In one of the videos from the attack, Dr Fred is seen using scissors to cut off Blessing’s blouse while she begged for mercy.

Blessing holds her blouse tight with her hands to protect her modesty but Dr Fred’s sons are heard telling her to remove her hand so their father can successfully cut off her blouse without touching her breasts.

They also told her to apologise to their sister Emmanuella for hurting her.

Blessing obeyed and apologised to Emmanuella, but the latter refused to accept the apology.

Dr Fred then continues cutting Blessing’s blouse.

After cutting her blouse, leaving her naked from the waist up, they made Blessing lie…