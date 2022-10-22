You can’t kill me. I’m a man of God

The founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Johnson Suleman, has broken his silence after surviving what he termed an assassination attempt in Auchi, Edo State on Friday, October 21.

In a video posted on his church’s social media pages, the clergyman said he knows those behind the attack but won’t be mentioning their names.

“I just escaped an assassination attempt where seven people were killed. They opened fire on my car. My wife and my kids were there. The escort car with police, they killed the policemen. They killed the other people in the escort car, the bus, that were with us. They killed seven people. People who did this are expecting me to come out and mention their names, so they can come out and deny it but I won’t do that. The truth of the matter is, you can’t kill me, my life is in the hand of God, I’m a man of God.”he said

