Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United – Jorginho and Casemiro score late goals in entertaining draw

Chelsea and Manchester United battled to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League after Jorginho’s penalty was canceled out by Casemiro’s injury-time equaliser.

In what was an engaging but goalless match for most of the 90 minutes, United controlled the first half-hour until Graham Potter made a tactical change, replacing Marc Cucurella with Mateo Kovacic and creating a more balanced midfield with both sides playing tactical tit for tat, making forays into each other’s defensive positions.

But Jorginho broke the deadlock with his goal from the spot in the 87th minute after McTominay was penalised for manhandling Broja during a corner kick.

In the 94th minute, with two minutes to go, United clawed back the result through Casemiro as his header bounced off the post and passed goalkeeper Kepa, passing over the line.

The result is the fifth straight draw between both clubs, and leaves United one point behind Chelsea for fourth place in the table.

