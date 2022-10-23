First photos and videos from singer Davido’s aide, Israel Afeare’s white wedding

By
Headliners
-
1



6353f54b674cbThe white wedding of singer Davido's aide, Israel Afeare is currently holding in Edo state today October 22. See more photos and videos from the ceremony below.. 6353f4a3e928a6353f4b62c02a6353f4c5a97286353f4d29e7f8 See videos below…      View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post First photos and videos from singer Davido’s aide, Israel Afeare’s white wedding appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR