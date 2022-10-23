Four bags of rice, 24 loaves of bread”- Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, taunts Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over the relief items he allegedly donated to thousands of flood victims in Anambra state

The Special Adviser to President Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, took to his Twitter handle this afternoon October 22, to taunt Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over the number of relief materials he allegedly presented to thousands of flood victims in Anambra state on Saturday, October 22.

Obi who was the former governor of the state had visited the areas where massive floods have taken over, to commiserate with the victims.

In a post shared on his Twitter handle, Bashir implied that the relief materials Obi allegedly donated are meagre compared to the number of victims in need.

Bashir wrote;

”Wow. Four bags of rice, 14 cartons of indomie noodles, around 50 set of blankets, 24 loaves of bread, a generator among other unverified stuff donated to thousands of families affected by floods in Anambra by a former governor of the state and a current presidential candidate.”

His tweet has elicted reactions with many condemning him for belittling…