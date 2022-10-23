Nasarawa Police arrests two in connection with attack on teenager by a lecturer and his family

Men of the Nasarawa state police command have arrested two persons in connection with the attack on a teenager by a lecturer and his family members in the state.

LIB had earlier reported that Dr. Fred Ekpe Ayokhai, a lecturer at the Federal University of Lafia joined forces with his children to attack a teenager who beat his daughter over a man.

Ayokhai who reportedly works with the History and International relations department of the institution was caught on camera with his children assaulting and stripping the lady now identified as Blessing Mathias naked. Read here.

In a statement released this afternoon, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Rahman Nansel, says two persons have already been arrested while attempts are being made to arrest others currently on the run.