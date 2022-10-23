



Prince Eke has become a citizen of the United States of America. The former Nigerian actor took to instagram to thank God as he shared a video He pointed out that many drowned in the Mediterranean Sea while others died in the desert as they tried to run away from "a wicked government," but he succeeded. Watch the video below… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Nigerian actor, Prince Eke, becomes a US citizen (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji