Nigerian DJ arrested in India for overstay

A 31-year-old Nigerian disc jockey, Abayomi Babatunde Ogunremi, was arrested for allegedly overstaying in India.

Babatunde alias DJ Echo Buzz has been residing at Yeolewadi in Pune city, Maharashtra and worked as DJ at popular pubs.

Police said on Friday, October 21, that Babatunde, who had come to India on a student visa a few years ago, was apprehended by a joint team of officials from the Pune City Police, Military Intelligence (MI), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and central intelligence agencies.

After getting information from the agencies, Mundhwa police station’s team led by Assistant Police Inspector Vilas Sutar, arrested Babatunde from Drunk’n Panda in Kapila Matrix on North Main Road near ABC Farm, Koregaon Park.

He does not have a passport or visa document, police said.