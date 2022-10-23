Police rescue 27 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command ihas rescued 27 persons kidnapped from Kawa, Gwashi, Tungar Rogo, and Anka towns in the Anka and Bukkuyum Local Government Areas of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Muhammad Shehu, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Saturday, October 23, 2022, said the victims were rescued unconditionally after seven days in captivity.

The PPRO said the victims were abducted and taken to bandits camps at Gando/Bagega and Sunke forests forests.

“The rescue of the victims was sequel to the report received by the Command that, group of bandits terrorist invaded the above mentioned villages and abducted unspecified number of people and took them to Gando/Bagega/ Sunke forests where they spent a week in captivity,” he stated.

“On receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police deployed additional Police Tactical operatives to reinforce DPOs Anka/Bukkuyum and vigilante in their rescue operation to rescue the abducted victims….