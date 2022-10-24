Bandits kill two passengers and abduct three others in Katsina

Armed bandits killed two passengers and abducted three others in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

It was gathered that the bandits armed with sophisticated weapons attacked the Magamar Jibia border axis at about 9:15 pm on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

An eyewitness, on Sunday, narrated that before a joint police and military personnel repelled them, the hoodlums already stopped two vehicles along the major road, killed two passengers, and kidnapped three others.

“Before the police and soldiers fought them off, they stopped two vehicles, killed two passengers and kidnapped three. This is the picture of one of the victims,” the source said.

Spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident, said one driver was shot dead before the terrorists were repelled.

“The terrorists waylaid two vehicles along Magamar-Jibia Road and shot one of the drivers. They did not enter the town. The terrorists were repelled….