Comedian Lasisi Elenu and wife welcome their first child

By
Headliners
-
3


Comedian Lasisi Elenu and wife welcome their first child

Comedian Lasisi Elelnu and his wife, Nonso, have welcomed their first child together.

 

He shared the good news on his Instagram page this evening, October 23. Posting a video showing their journey to welcoming their bundle of joy, Lasisi wrote;

”????????? ???? ??? ????? ?? ????????? ?????? ??? ?????, ??? ???? ????, ???? ???? ?? ??? ????? ?? ? ?????????, ???????? ??? ????????????? ????. ? ?????????? ??? ? ???? ?? ????????? ???? ??? ???? ???? ?? ? ??? ???? ??? ????? ???? ???????? ??? ???????????? ??? ???????? ?? ??? ??? ? ???????? ???? ???.

??????? ?????? ???????? ?? ?????? ? ?????? ?????? ?? ? ????. ????????????? ???? ????? ??? ??? ????????? ?????? ?? ?????, ??? ??? ?? ????????? ???? ?? ??? ???? ?? ? ????? ??? ???? ???????? ?? ?????????? ???? ? ??? ??????? ??????. ? ??? ??? ?? ??????? ?? ???? ?????? ?? ? ? ????? ????, ??? ??? ??? ???? ??????? ?? ???? ?? ???? ???? ???????? ? ????? @heynonso “?? ???? ????? ? ???? ???? ????????” ??????? ? ?????????? ??????? ??? ????? ?? ????…



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR