Court declares Otu as APC governorship candidate in Cross River

Bassey Otu was on Monday, October 24, declared the authentic governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Cross River State for the forthcoming 2023 election, by a Federal High Court in Calabar.

Ruling on the lawsuit filed by Owan Enoh challenging Otu’s candidacy, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu held that it remains the right of political parties to determine their governorship candidate.

Enoh also added “that a candidate contesting for the position of governor must be a Nigerian, meet the stipulated age requirement and have basic qualification according to the constitution.”