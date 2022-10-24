Don’t panic buy cooking gas

The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) has warned Nigerians against panic buying of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas.

The warning is coming after last week Monday’s Force Majeure declared by Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) over the recent flooding incidence that impacted its operation in the Southern part of Nigeria.

NALPGAM President, Mr Oladapo Olatunbosun, made the appeal on Sunday, October 23.

The President said that “Based on information reaching the Association; NLNG has not shut down its production facility in Bonny as rumoured. He confirmed that NLNG on Thursday, October 20, 2022 had shipped a cargo of LPG for the domestic market. He said that the dedicated vessel for shipment of LPG from the NLNG Plant in Bonny, “Alfred Temile”, arrived in Lagos on Thursday to discharge product.”

“The public should know that the supply of LPG from NLNG has not stopped. “We should not…