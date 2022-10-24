Gunmen attack Onitsha-bound bus in Benue, kidnap driver and ten passengers

Gunmen attacked an Onitsha, Anambra state bound commercial bus, abducted the driver and ten passengers in Benue State.

It was gathered that the victims were travelling from Jos, Plateau State when the incident happened.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the incident occurred on a bad section of the highway while the driver was attempting to accelerate and zoom out of the danger zone.

A source close to the transport company which owned the bus in Jos revealed that the bus left Jos at about 7:00 am on Friday, 21, 2022, with ten passengers, including the driver, but ran into the gunmen at Eke highway in Benue State at about 4:00 pm.

It was further learnt that gunmen led the passengers into the bush and forced them to surrender their phones, while the driver was mercilessly beaten and also abducted by the gunmen.

The source further revealed that the kidnappers contacted the transport company in Jos on Saturday for a ransom of N5 million per passenger and threatened to…