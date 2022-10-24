‘It’s not the right time’

Former prime minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson has ruled himself out of returning to the job.

This week speculations of Johnson’s impending move to replace Liz Truss intensified after she resigned following just 45 days in office.

Truss had replaced Johnson who was forced out of office in July following a series of scandals.

In the wake of Truss’ resignation, Johnson had reportedly undertaken consultations to see if he has support to return, meaning he would need to secure 100 nominations from Conservative lawmakers.

Despite some Conservative lawmakers publicly expressing their support for the former prime minister, Johnson in a statement on Sunday, October 23 withdrew his interest, saying he has enough support but has decided it is not the right thing to do.