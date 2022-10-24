Ooni of Ife to marry 6th wife on Monday

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, is set to marry his sixth wife, Temitope Adesegun, on Monday October 24, 2022.

The Ooni’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare, made the announcement in a Facebook post on Sunday.

According to Olafare, the Ooni’s sixth wife-to-be, Adesegun, is a princess from Ijebu land.

“Olori Temitope Adesegun Ogunwusi, an Ijebu Princess cum Ile-Ife Queen. Tomorrow is the D-day,” the post read.

The monarch married Mariam Anako, from Ebira, Kogi State on September 6, 2022. She was an admin manager at Nestoil Limited.

Oba Ogunwusi married Elizabeth Akinmudai in Magodo, Lagos State, shortly after his marriage to Anako. She hails from Ondo State.

On October 9, 2022, he married his third wife, Tobiloba Philips, a former beauty queen from Okitipupa in Ondo State.

The monarch took Ashley Adegoke, a princess from Ile-Ife as his 4th wife and on Thursday, October 20, 2022, he married Ronke Ademiluyi, the founder of African Fashion Week and…