Pakistani news anchor, Arshad Sharif is shot dead in Kenya months after fleeing his home country over his support for ousted PM Imran Khan

A top Pakistani news anchor has been shot dead in Kenya just months after he fled his home country to avoid arrest over sedition charges.

Arshad Sharif, a frequent critic of current Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the nation’s powerful military establishment, was also a supporter of former prime minister Imran Khan, who was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April.

‘I lost my friend, husband and my favourite journalist today, as per police he was shot in Kenya,’ his wife Javeria Siddique tweeted.

Kenya’s Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA), a civilian watchdog, has started an investigation into Sharif’s killing, IPOA’s chairwoman Ann Makori told journalists in a news conference today.

‘There’s an alleged police killing of a Pakistani national at Tinga market, Kajiado county, last evening. Our rapid response team has already been dispatched,’ she said.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said its high commissioner in Kenya was in touch…