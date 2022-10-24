Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin sympathizes with flood victims in Niger Delta communities, donates millions of Naira (Watch Video)

Standing in a flood water and soaking almost to his shoulder was an emotional rollercoaster for a lot of viewers. Founder and General Overseer of Christ MercLand Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has once again showed his priority for humanity as he recused flood victims and offered N4.5 million to assuage their plights.



Prophet Fufeyin, in a video trending on the internet rescued over 500 flood victims while providing temporary accommodation, food, and clothing as flood ravages across communities in Nigeria.

Fufeyin and his team, seen in the video with a white ticket with an inscription, “Rescue flood victims,” visited some of the affected flood states in the country, including Anambara, Delta, Kogi, Bayelsa and others.

Visiting Ayakoromo community in Burutu Council Area of Delta state, Fufeyin had assembled the community with the agreement of the leaders in a town hall providing financial support and evacuating the most affected people into…