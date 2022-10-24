Singers among over 60 people killed at a celebration in Myanmar military air attack (photos)

Air strikes by Myanmar’s military have killed more than 60 people, including singers and soldiers attending an anniversary celebration at a concert in Myanmar.

The reported attack comes three days before Southeast Asian foreign ministers are to hold a special meeting in Indonesia to discuss widening violence in Myanmar.

Ethnic Kachin groups said the strikes by Myanmar’s military have killed more than 60 people, according to the Associated Press.

The number of casualties at the celebration by the Kachin Independence Organization in the northern state of Kachin appeared to be the most in a single air attack since the military seized power in February last year from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

While most reports said as many as 60 people had been killed in the strikes, some local media sources said the number was even higher, reporting that there were at least 100 casualties in the attack.

There was no immediate comment from the military…