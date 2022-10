The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has reminded Nigerians that stopping on the zebra crossing or the white dotted lines at traffic point (light) is wrong and a person can be charged for it.

In a Twitter thread shared this evening, Adejobi stated that the Zebra crossing is for pedestrians and that it is criminal to halt and park on it. Read his tweets below…