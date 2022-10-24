The kidnappers said there is nothing anyone can do to them as they have a higher backing

A Nigerian man, Jammal Pam from Plateau State who delivered N850k ransom to kidnappers to secure the release of his friends, has narrated his ordeal.

In a Facebook post published on Monday, October 24, 2022, Pam narrated how he travelled to Nasarawa State to deliver the ransom.

According to him, after collecting the ransom, the kidnappers, said to be Fulanis revealed that the money will be used to buy more weapons for their criminal activities.

Pam said the kidnappers further stated that there is nothing anybody can do to them as they have ‘higher backing’.

Read his post below…