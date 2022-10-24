Two arrested for burgling 16 houses and shops in Ekiti

Operatives of the Ekiti State Police Command have arrested two notorious burglars, Segun Olamide a.k.a Confidence and Olatunji Michael.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Abutu Sunday, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, October 23, 2022, said the suspects burgled 16 houses and shops in Ado-Ekiti, carting away numerous valuables.

“On 01/10/2022, arrested one SEGUN OLAMIDE a.k.a CONFIDENCE for allegedly burgling into sixteen houses and shops belonging to sixteen different complainants within Ado-Ekiti and carting away numerous valuables,” the PPRO stated.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime and mentioned one OLATUNJI MICHEAL who resides in Akure, Ondo State, but was later arrested, and three others who are currently at large as his accomplices,”

“The two suspects led the police operatives to where they hid some of the stolen items and the following items were recovered: fifteen varieties of electronic appliances,…